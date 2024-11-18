Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Short Interest Update

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 743,700 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 680,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 876,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELU traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.82. 479,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,318. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. Celularity has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELUGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Celularity had a negative net margin of 264.30% and a negative return on equity of 92.48%. The business had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celularity stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of Celularity at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

