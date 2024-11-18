Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Short Interest Update

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 743,700 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 680,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 876,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Celularity Stock Up 14.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELU traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.82. 479,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,318. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. Celularity has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

Get Celularity alerts:

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Celularity had a negative net margin of 264.30% and a negative return on equity of 92.48%. The business had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celularity Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celularity stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity Inc. ( NASDAQ:CELU Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of Celularity at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.