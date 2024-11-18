Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Short Interest Update

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 981,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CGAU stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.95. 219,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,397. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $323.93 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth $57,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at $127,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

