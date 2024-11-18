Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 31,008 shares.The stock last traded at $46.69 and had previously closed at $46.40.
Central Securities Trading Up 0.2 %
Central Securities Company Profile
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Central Securities
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.