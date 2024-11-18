Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Down 13.4% in October

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check-Cap in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on CHEK
Check-Cap Price Performance
Check-Cap Company Profile
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Check-Cap
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.