Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Down 13.4% in October

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check-Cap in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CHEK traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.80. 14,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,045. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.39. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

