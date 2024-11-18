Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Raymond James

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHE.UN. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.14.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
