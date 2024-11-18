Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Grows Stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,770 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,920,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $610,378,000 after purchasing an additional 80,563 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,808,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,154,000 after buying an additional 65,025 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,101,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after buying an additional 878,717 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 683,604 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,179,000 after acquiring an additional 64,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,380 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 83,641 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AU opened at $23.83 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

