Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Makes New $335,000 Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,187 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, Director Harold L. Covert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,696.37. This trade represents a 63.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 8,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $715,867.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,688.80. The trade was a 27.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock opened at $81.45 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $69.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.85.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

