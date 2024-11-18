Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Sells 4,041 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL reduced its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ST opened at $31.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ST shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

