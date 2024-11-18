Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Trims Stock Holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL decreased its holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Ero Copper by 38.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 58,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ero Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

ERO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE:ERO opened at $15.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 89.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

