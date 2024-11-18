Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,090,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 11,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.86. 3,204,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,771,260. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. Chewy has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHWY

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $789,999,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. BC Partners Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $7,517,800,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Chewy by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after buying an additional 2,636,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,995,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,689 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $44,373,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.