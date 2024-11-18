Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,090,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 11,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Chewy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.86. 3,204,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,771,260. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. Chewy has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Chewy
In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $789,999,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. BC Partners Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $7,517,800,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Chewy by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after buying an additional 2,636,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,995,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,689 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $44,373,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
See Also
