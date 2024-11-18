CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,210 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.5 %

TSCO stock opened at $275.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $193.73 and a 1-year high of $307.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.35.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 70.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.