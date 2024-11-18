CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,724. This represents a 14.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,720.71. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $46.99 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $48.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.17%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.