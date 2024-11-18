Clarkson Capital Downgrades Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) to Neutral

Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GSL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $871.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $30.32.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The shipping company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.83 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 46.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2,642.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

