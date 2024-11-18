Clarkson Capital Downgrades Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) to Neutral

Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on GSL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
Global Ship Lease Trading Down 0.7 %
Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The shipping company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.83 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 46.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.
Institutional Trading of Global Ship Lease
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2,642.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile
Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.
Read More
