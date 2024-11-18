Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $146.75 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,672,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,940 shares during the period. Avantor accounts for approximately 2.7% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.83% of Avantor worth $146,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 1,634.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,530,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038,451 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,412,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 146.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,628,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,996,000 after buying an additional 1,562,018 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Avantor by 6.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,927,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,695 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,154,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,372.64. The trade was a 10.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Avantor Stock Down 1.9 %

Avantor stock opened at $20.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

