Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $266.30 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,629,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,120 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage comprises approximately 4.9% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 2.23% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $266,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.31.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $62.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.32. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.