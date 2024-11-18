Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 1,965 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,138,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,270,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of C stock opened at $68.76 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $70.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.93%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

