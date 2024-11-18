Claro Advisors LLC Buys 1,415 Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 258.1% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 4.6 %

BITB opened at $49.85 on Monday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

