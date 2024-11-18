Claro Advisors LLC Grows Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 46.0% during the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 47.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $218,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,378. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 11,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $366,779.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 600,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,370,414.25. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,562,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,787,316 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $65.77 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.87 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.