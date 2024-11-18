Claro Advisors LLC Has $911,000 Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 9,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $96.63 and a 52-week high of $119.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.77.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

