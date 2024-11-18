Claro Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 48,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 98,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,449,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.4 %
Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $378.99 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $264.54 and a 1-year high of $392.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 28.49%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.47.
Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams
In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 18.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
