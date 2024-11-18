Coastline Trust Co Takes $39,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $120.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.37. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $131.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

