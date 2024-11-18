Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Colibri Resource Co. (CVE:CBI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 95030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

Colibri Resource Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other metal deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Evelyn gold project that covers an area of 506 hectares located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

