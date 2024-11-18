Colony Family Offices LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Colony Family Offices LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 97.4% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $387.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.72. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $286.42 and a 52-week high of $400.85. The firm has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

