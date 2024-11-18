Colony Family Offices LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Colony Family Offices LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,864 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Colony Family Offices LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $13,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 60,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 56,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DFAE stock opened at $25.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.