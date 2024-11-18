Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Short Interest Update

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,280,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the October 15th total of 57,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,100,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,621,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $164.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. Comcast has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in Comcast by 3,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 558,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after acquiring an additional 544,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie upped their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
