Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Short Interest Update

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,280,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the October 15th total of 57,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,100,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,621,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $164.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. Comcast has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in Comcast by 3,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 558,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after acquiring an additional 544,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie upped their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

