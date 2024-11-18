Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,079,000 after purchasing an additional 160,632 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 12.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,442. The stock has a market cap of $611.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.86 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.