Concordium Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $583,382.21 (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $37.11 million and approximately $583,382.21 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Concordium Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,645,317,136 coins and its circulating supply is 10,994,872,892 coins. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

