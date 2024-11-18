Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10,302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 17,683.9% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,999,000 after acquiring an additional 109,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 65,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ED opened at $96.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.04.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ED. UBS Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ED

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.