Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Short Interest Update

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,340,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 13,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Copart alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CPRT

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,932,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,399. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Copart

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 98.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.