Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 121.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,631 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Nextracker worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nextracker during the second quarter worth about $1,270,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,622,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 147,446 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NXT stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nextracker from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Nextracker from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

Nextracker Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

