Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 8,024 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up about 8.5% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $22,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 351.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.7 %

RSG opened at $208.04 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.46 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.10.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.71.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

