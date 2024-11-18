Cormark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Stock

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Cormark from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MDA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MDA Space from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded MDA Space from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on MDA Space from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MDA Space from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded MDA Space to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.17.

Get MDA Space alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDA

MDA Space Price Performance

Insider Activity

TSE MDA traded up C$0.22 on Monday, reaching C$25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,525. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 0.02. MDA Space has a twelve month low of C$10.65 and a twelve month high of C$27.05.

In related news, Director John Carter Risley sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.42, for a total value of C$347,017.50. Also, Director Michael Philip Greenley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total value of C$2,911,632.50. Insiders have sold 198,920 shares of company stock worth $3,281,370 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About MDA Space

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.