Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 2,331.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Veracyte by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

Veracyte Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.60 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $41.43.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Veracyte from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other Veracyte news, insider John Leite sold 5,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $163,164.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,461.72. This represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $182,244.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,903.89. This represents a 13.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

