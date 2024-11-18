Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Short Interest Update

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,200 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 386,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.5 days.
Coveo Solutions Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CVOSF remained flat at $5.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,749. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. Coveo Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $12.00.
Coveo Solutions Company Profile
