Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Short Interest Update

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,200 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 386,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.5 days.

Coveo Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CVOSF remained flat at $5.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,749. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. Coveo Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.