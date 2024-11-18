CPI Aerostructures Announces Amendments to Code of Ethics and Business Conduct

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU) filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 12, 2024. The filing revealed amendments to the company’s Code of Ethics and Business Conduct.

Get alerts:

The changes to the Code, which is applicable to all directors, officers, and employees of CPI Aerostructures, were approved by the Board of Directors and became effective on November 12, 2024. The revisions were made to enhance several areas within the Code, including conflict of interest guidelines. Notably, directors and executive officers are now required to seek authorizations from the Audit and Finance Committee in such matters. Additionally, there were enhancements to sections covering fair dealing, confidentiality, protection, and proper use of company assets. The amendments also included other administrative adjustments to align with current regulatory expectations and best practices.

To obtain further details on the amendments, reference should be made to the amended and restated Code, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 14.1 in the Current Report on Form 8-K.

Under Item 9.01, the company disclosed the following exhibits:

– Exhibit 14.1: CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Code of Ethics and Business Conduct effective as of November 12, 2024.

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

CPI Aerostructures confirmed that the report had been signed on its behalf by Philip Passarello, Chief Financial Officer, on November 18, 2024.

This concludes the updates regarding CPI Aerostructures’ recent amendments to its Code of Ethics and Business Conduct as per the 8-K filing with the SEC.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read CPI Aerostructures’s 8K filing here.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

Read More