Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Stock Holdings Increased by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Crane NXT by 27.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Crane NXT by 16.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $55.49 on Monday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1 year low of $50.31 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $403.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

