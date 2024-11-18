Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Short Interest Down 10.7% in October

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,730,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the October 15th total of 19,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of Crescent Energy stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,802. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 2.19.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $744.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.88 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,877,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $769,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,835,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,496,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRGY shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

