CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 88.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the second quarter worth about $243,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $54.48 on Monday. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $57.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.40.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $295.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. CSG Systems International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSGS. StockNews.com raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CSG Systems International from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CSG Systems International from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSGS

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.