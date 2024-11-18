Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cummins worth $31,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Cummins by 26.7% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $949,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.04, for a total transaction of $57,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,503.12. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This represents a 23.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,576 shares of company stock worth $9,033,945 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.5 %

Cummins stock opened at $361.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.02 and a 1-year high of $370.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Vertical Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.33.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

