CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,215 Shares

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 5,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.92 per share, for a total transaction of $375,062.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,811.60. This represents a 5.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CVR Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UAN traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.69. 33,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.15. CVR Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $88.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.07.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAN. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Stories

