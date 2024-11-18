Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 238,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 202,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 18.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $229.47 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $207.63 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.57. The company has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.