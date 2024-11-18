Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.5% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $230.50 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $206.30 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $166.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.57.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 18.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

