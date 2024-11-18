Decred Market Capitalization Reaches $223.19 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $13.57 or 0.00014749 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Decred has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $223.19 million and $2.59 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00058845 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00007823 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00006686 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000088 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000016 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,807.25 or 0.40015156 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,451,187 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

