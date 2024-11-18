DFI.Money Market Cap Hits $13.64 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $13.64 million and $2.61 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFI.Money token can currently be bought for $353.32 or 0.00386865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DFI.Money Token Profile

DFI.Money’s launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney.

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.money (YFII) is a DeFi protocol on Ethereum created by anonymous developers inspired by Yearn Finance. It’s used for yield farming, providing liquidity in exchange for YFII rewards, and offers various strategies like liquidity mining and staking. YFII can be used for voting on proposals and community governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

