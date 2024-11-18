Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) is MB Generational Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

MB Generational Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 9.6% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MB Generational Wealth LLC owned 0.68% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $13,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,386,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,636,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,210,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,479,000 after acquiring an additional 188,565 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,352,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,310,000 after acquiring an additional 47,659 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,120,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,554,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 959,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,886,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:DISV opened at $26.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

