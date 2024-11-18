Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 41,328,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 40,474,609 shares.The stock last traded at $21.00 and had previously closed at $18.71.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 11.8 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0803 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- What is a support level?
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.