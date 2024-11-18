Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLLGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 41,328,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 40,474,609 shares.The stock last traded at $21.00 and had previously closed at $18.71.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 11.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0803 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at $51,145,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 14.4% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 55,194 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth $869,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $522,000.

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

