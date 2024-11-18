Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Short Interest Up 10.1% in October

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Disc Medicine Trading Down 3.5 %

IRON traded down $2.11 on Monday, hitting $57.35. 337,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,110. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.20. Disc Medicine has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Disc Medicine

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine

In other Disc Medicine news, Director William Richard White sold 7,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $418,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,538 shares of company stock valued at $437,875. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRON. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Disc Medicine by 76.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRON. Morgan Stanley upgraded Disc Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.