DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

DMC Global Stock Performance

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DMC Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in DMC Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 634,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 49,849 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 392,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 80,774 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DMC Global by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 252,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 169,150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in DMC Global by 1,245.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the second quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Featured Stories

