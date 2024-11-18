Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,692 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 1.0% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Dollar General worth $54,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 85.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,650,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 47,534 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $9,587,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,284.90. The trade was a 2.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. The trade was a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Daiwa America downgraded Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.45.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $75.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average of $109.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $73.51 and a 52 week high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

