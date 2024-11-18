Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Up 9.2% in October

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,575,300 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the October 15th total of 1,442,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 630.1 days.
Dollarama Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DLMAF traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,971. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.29. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $109.74.
About Dollarama
