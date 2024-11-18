Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Up 9.2% in October

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,575,300 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the October 15th total of 1,442,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 630.1 days.

Dollarama Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DLMAF traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,971. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.29. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $109.74.

Get Dollarama alerts:

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.